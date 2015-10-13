By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 13 UBS AG will pay
$19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging the bank made
false statements to U.S. investors in its offering documents for
complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency
index, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The case by the Securities and Exchange Commission marks the
first ever to focus on misstatements by a publicly-traded
company into structured notes, a complex product that consists
of debt securities and derivatives pegged to the performance of
other instruments or indices.
The SEC said UBS will neither admit nor deny the charges,
and that the company substantially cooperated with regulators
during the course of the investigation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)