WASHINGTON Nov 22 A top U.S. securities
regulator whose vote will be crucial to adopt the Volcker rule
to ban proprietary trading by banks said Friday the final draft
is imperfect, but she hopes she will be able to support it in
the end.
The Volcker rule draft is "not the rule I would have
written," said Securities and Exchange Commission Democratic
member Kara Stein, in remarks before the American Bar
Association.
Stein, who in recent weeks has raised some concerns
internally about the way the final draft was crafted, told the
audience she hopes the rule will be "strong enough" so that she
can support it.