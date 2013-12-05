Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not likely hold a public meeting when it votes to adopt the Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said Thursday.
Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event at SEC headquarters, White said she expects to carry out the vote behind closed doors in a process known as "seriatim."
Many of the other regulators working on the rule with the SEC, by contrast, plan to vote on the Volcker rule in open public forums on Dec. 10.
People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters the SEC has been grappling with scheduling problems, as two SEC commissioners will be traveling next week.
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.