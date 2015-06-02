(Updates with details on the letter, background, adds comments
from White House press secretary)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 2 Democratic U.S. Senator
Elizabeth Warren issued a scathing critique of Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White, citing executive pay
rule delays and inadequate enforcement in the lawmaker's latest
swing against the Obama administration's financial policies.
In a 13-page letter on Tuesday, Warren laid out numerous
concerns over how White has run the agency.
"You have now been SEC Chair for over two years, and to
date, your leadership of the commission has been extremely
disappointing," wrote the Massachusetts senator.
Although U.S. lawmakers often criticize policymakers, the
blunt letter from Warren is unusual because White, an
independent, was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama.
Warren, however, has not been shy about condemning members
of her own party. Most recently, she criticized Obama for
seeking "fast-track" negotiating authority on a Pacific Rim
trade deal.
In response, White said she was proud of her work, saying
the SEC has advanced more than 30 congressionally mandated
rulemakings and other initiatives to protect investors.
"Senator Warren's mischaracterization of my statements and
the agency's accomplishments is unfortunate, but it will not
detract from the work we have done, and will continue to do, on
behalf of investors," White, who took over the SEC in April
2013, said in a statement.
While White has won praise from many, she has also faced
criticism from liberals like Warren who want stronger checks on
Wall Street.
Warren's views on enforcement policy often align with SEC
Commissioner Kara Stein, another Democrat who frequently clashes
with White.
Last year, Stein began rejecting some of the SEC's decisions
to grant regulatory waivers to big banks that break the law.
Such waivers allow banks to continue their usual securities
business despite criminal convictions or civil fraud charges.
Warren in her letter raised concerns about the waivers,
saying recent ones for banks that rigged foreign exchange rates
reflect the SEC's view that they "deserved to continue to enjoy
special privileges."
She also accused White of misleading her during a May 21
meeting in which Warren asked why the SEC has still not adopted
rules requiring companies to disclose the ratio of pay between
the median worker and the chief executive.
According Warren, White pledged the rules would "be done by
fall." Later that day, however, the SEC said in a calendar
listing they would be completed in April 2016.
On Tuesday, Warren demanded an explanation from White. An
SEC official, speaking on background, said such calendars
represent the end of the year's working period, not an exact
deadline, adding that White still plans to complete the rule by
autumn.
Warren also asked for a list of all waiver decisions since
January, among other demands.
Warren had been pushed to run for the 2016 Democratic
presidential nomination as a more progressive voice, although
she said she is not seeking the nomination. On Tuesday, the
political group MoveOn.org suspended its "Run Warren Run"
campaign.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest, when asked to
comment Tuesday about Warren's letter, said Obama is "confident"
White shares his values and desire to see Wall Street reforms.
"The President does continue to believe that she is the
right person for the job," he said.
