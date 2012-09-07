* Grassley reviewing turmoil in SEC watchdog office
* SEC awarded security contract to AT-RISK
* Grassley: company may have misused "small business" status
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley
is raising new questions about a security contract awarded by
the Securities and Exchange Commission, as part of his
investigation into the agency's watchdog.
In a letter dated Sept. 6, Grassley said he had uncovered
evidence that a company the SEC had contracted with to conduct a
threat assessment may be improperly using "small business"
status to win government contracts.
In a letter to the Small Business Administration, Grassley
asked that agency to review whether the company, AT-RISK
International, could be considered a small business even though
it is part of a larger group called the Sanctuary Alliance
Group.
That group has its own chief executive and is marketed as a
one-stop-shop for security services, Grassley said.
The company has received a $2 million sub-contract from the
Defense Department and "appears to be actively pursuing
government contracts" under terms reserved for small businesses,
he said.
An AT-RISK representative did not respond to several
requests for comment.
Small Business Administration spokeswoman Emily Cain said
small businesses are generally considered small if any
affiliates also meet the required size standards.
An SEC spokesman declined comment.
Grassley has been investigating complaints about the SEC's
inspector general office after the agency put its lead
investigator on administrative leave in May.
The investigator, David Weber, was placed on leave after he
talked openly about wanting to carry a concealed firearm at work
and some employees complained he was a physical threat, Reuters
reported in May.
Grassley said when opening his investigation he had received
allegations the SEC had hired AT-RISK to investigate the
complaints about Weber while the company was also being
investigated by the inspector general's office over contracting
concerns.