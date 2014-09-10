By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. securities regulators
and Wedbush Securities Inc are close to settling charges
alleging the California-based brokerage firm had shoddy risk
controls that let foreign traders access the market, according
to a regulatory court filing.
The filing, made public on Wednesday by Securities and
Exchange Commission Administrative Law Judge Carol Fox Foelak,
comes just a few weeks before Wedbush was set to fight the
charges in an SEC court hearing in Los Angeles.
According to the filing, the SEC, Wedbush and Jeffrey Bell,
a former vice president who oversaw the market access business,
and Christina Fillhart, current senior vice president, "have
reached an agreement in principle to settle on all major terms
in the matter."
The SEC in June accused Wedbush, one of the largest firms by
trading volume on the Nasdaq exchange, with violating so-called
market access rules.
Those rules require brokerages that provide customers with
direct access to the market to have reasonable controls in
place. As a result of having shoddy controls, the SEC said
Wedbush allowed anonymous foreign traders access to the markets.
It is still unclear whether Wedbush will also be able to
separately settle related market access charges filed against
the firm in August by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, Wall Street's self-funded watchdog.
Wedbush previously denied the allegations by both the SEC
and FINRA.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)