(Adds Wedbush comment, paragraphs 5-7)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Brokerage firm Wedbush
Securities will pay a $2.44 million penalty and admit to
wrongdoing to settle civil charges over shoddy risk controls
that let thousands of overseas traders gain access to U.S.
markets, federal regulators said.
Wedbush's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday was widely anticipated after the
settlement talks were disclosed in September in a filing in the
SEC's administrative court.
The SEC also said that former Wedbush Executive Vice
President Jeffrey Bell and Senior Vice President Christina
Fillhart also agreed to settle the charges, which alleged they
had caused the violations.
Bell and Fillhart agreed to pay a total of more than $85,000
in penalties, ill-gotten gains and interest, without admitting
or denying the charges.
In a statement, Wedbush said it was "satisfied" with the
resolution of the case, and that the firm has a "strong record"
of supporting effective regulation.
It said the case involved trading activity by certain former
"correspondent firms and clients" between 2011 and early 2013.
"Wedbush Securities terminated the accounts at issue more
than a year ago," the company said, noting that no one incurred
any losses.
Wedbush in June became the second brokerage firm to be
charged with violations of a fairly new SEC rule known as market
access. Those rules require brokerages that provide customers
with direct access to the market to have reasonable controls in
place.
The market access rule is one of a handful of measures the
SEC put into place after the May 6, 2010, "flash crash" in which
a computer algorithm's trading activity helped spark a major
market plunge.
"Wedbush acknowledges that it granted access to thousands of
overseas traders without having appropriate safeguards in
place," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's Enforcement
Division.
The brokerage, which is one of the largest by trading volume
on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, also was charged in August by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in connection with
similar allegations of market access rule violations.
The status of FINRA's related case against Wedbush was not
immediately clear.
The firm's founder and president, Edward William Wedbush, is
fighting a separate case against him by FINRA. In 2012, FINRA
imposed a 31-day suspension on him for not adequately
supervising the company's regulatory filings. FINRA also fined
him personally $25,000 and the firm $300,000.
An appeal in that matter is pending.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan Grebler)