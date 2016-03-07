March 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, on Monday, charged a Wells Fargo & Co unit
and Rhode Island Economic Development Corp with civil fraud
stemming from a bond offering for 38 Studios, a now-bankrupt
videogame company.
Wells Fargo Securities and the economic development agency
defrauded investors in order to finance the videogram startup,
founded by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.
The SEC's charge arose from a $75 million bond offering that
was part of a Rhode Island program intended to spur economic
development and create jobs, the SEC said.
A Wells spokesman was not immediately able to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)