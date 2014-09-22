WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A unit of Wells Fargo will admit to wrongdoing and pay a $5 million penalty to settle charges that it failed to have adequate controls in place to prevent an employee from illegal insider-trading, U.S. regulators said Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Wells Fargo Advisors LLC did not have proper controls, unreasonably delayed producing documents during the SEC's probe, and provided an "altered document" related to a compliance review of the broker's trading.

The SEC's case against Wells Fargo related to alleged activity by Waldyr Da Silva Prado Neto, a former broker who has been charged criminally and civilly with insider trading in Burger King securities ahead of a 2010 buyout.. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney)