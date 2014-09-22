(Adds details, background, Wells Fargo declining to comment)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A unit of Wells Fargo will admit to wrongdoing and pay a $5 million penalty to settle charges that it failed to have adequate controls in place to prevent an employee from illegal insider trading, U.S. regulators said on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wells Fargo Advisors LLC did not have proper controls, unreasonably delayed producing documents during the SEC's probe, and provided an "altered document" related to a compliance review of the broker's trading.

Tony Mattera, a spokesman for Wells Fargo Advisors, declined to comment.

The SEC said on Monday that this marked the first time it had ever filed charges against a brokerage for failing to protect a customer's material, non-public information.

The SEC's case against Wells Fargo related to alleged activity by Waldyr Da Silva Prado Neto, a former Brazil-based broker who has been charged in criminal and civil proceedings with insider trading in Burger King securities before a 2010 buyout..

Prosecutors alleged in January that Prado learned from a client that the private equity firm 3G Capital Partners had planned to buy Burger King, and passed the news to Igor Cornelsen, a banker who had been prodding him for tips.

The two allegedly communicated via email in Portuguese, with Cornelsen asking if the "sandwich deal" was going to happen.

After Prado confirmed it, the two both traded Burger King securities before the buyout announcement, and collectively reaped more than $1 million in profits, prosecutors said.

Cornelsen and his firm, Bainbridge Group, previously settled parallel SEC charges in November 2012 and agreed to pay $5.18 million. Earlier this year, a federal judge issued a default judgment of $5.63 million against Prado in connection with the SEC's charges.

'UNREASONABLE' DELAY

The SEC alleges that numerous groups at Wells Fargo responsible for compliance and supervision had an indication that Prado was misusing customer information but failed to take action.

The regulator also said that when the SEC asked Wells Fargo to turn over records about its compliance reviews for the broker's trading, certain documents were omitted and took six months to finally produce.

"Wells Fargo unreasonably delayed producing documents to the SEC's staff and altered a previously requested compliance document after the SEC charged a former Wells Fargo employee with insider trading," said Daniel Hawke, the chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit.

"The firm's actions improperly delayed our investigation, and the production of an altered document interfered with our search for the truth."

Prado is not the only Wells Fargo employee accused of insider trading in recent years.

In 2012, the SEC charged John Femenia, a former banker for Wells Fargo Securities, with misusing his position to obtain material, non-public information about mergers involving his clients.

Femenia and the others involved in that scheme have since pleaded guilty to parallel criminal charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney and Peter Cooney)