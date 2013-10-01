UPDATE 2-End of Berlusconi era as Chinese group buys AC Milan
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. securities regulators announced Tuesday they have awarded a record $14 million to a whistleblower who helped enforcement lawyers with an investigation that helped recover "substantial" investor funds.
This marks the largest-ever whistleblower award the Securities and Exchange Commission has paid out since it launched its new whistleblower incentive program under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The SEC did not identify the case, saying the whistleblower wishes to remain anonymous. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
* For HY group's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 23.54 and 24.78 cents per share