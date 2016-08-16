(Updates with comment from Centene)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 16 For the second time in less
than a week, U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday filed civil
charges against a company for inserting language into its
severance agreements that prevents outgoing employees from
reaping the benefits of government whistleblower awards.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Health Net Inc
will pay $340,000 to settle the charges without admitting or
denying wrongdoing.
A statement issued by the health insurer, which has since
merged with Centene Corp, said that Centene was not a
party to the issues at the heart of the SEC's case.
The SEC said it did not have any evidence that Health Net
employees were deterred from reporting to the agency as a result
of the severance agreements.
However, the SEC said the agreements, signed by about 600
employees, removed "the critically important financial
incentives" designed to encourage would-be whistleblowers to
come forward by requiring them to waive "any right to any
individual monetary recovery" arising from a government
proceeding.
The case comes on the heels of another matter the SEC filed
against Atlanta-based building products maker BlueLinx Holdings
Inc., also in connection with severance agreements that required
departing employees to waive their rights to government
bounties.
BlueLinx agreed to pay a $265,00 penalty, settling also
without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC announced on
Aug. 10. A spokesperson could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The SEC in 2011 adopted rules designed to encourage people
to come forward with tips about possible corporate wrongdoing.
Those rules protect whistleblowers from retaliation and also
ban companies from taking any action that could "impede an
individual from communicating directly" with the SEC, including
through confidentiality agreements.
Early last year, the SEC warned companies that it was on the
lookout for potentially troublesome severance agreements.
In April 2015, it filed a case against KBR for using
restrictive confidentiality agreements, which muzzled employees
who had been interviewed in connection with internal
investigations.
KBR at the time said it was pleased to resolve the case and
that it had never tried to enforce its confidentiality
agreements.
Later that same month, SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced
that more cases could be in store, after the agency uncovered
severance agreements that forced employees to forgo their
whistleblower awards.
"You can imagine our Enforcement Division's view of those,"
she said at the time.
In June of this year, the SEC also penalized Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch for using agreements that barred
employees from reporting to the SEC without first alerting the
company attorneys.
The charges against Merrill Lynch over its severance
agreements were part of a much bigger case involving allegations
it misused customer cash.
The company agreed to modify how its severance agreements
are worded.
The SEC's cases against BlueLinx and Health Net, however,
are the first two which specifically take aim at agreements
requiring outgoing employees to waive their rights to collect
government bounties.
"These twin actions against BlueLinx and Health Net show
that the SEC means business when it comes to efforts by
corporations to impede their employees from participating in the
SEC whistleblower program," said David Marshall, an attorney
with Katz, Marshall and Banks who represents whistleblowers.
More cases against companies with restrictive severance
agreements could still be in store.
On Monday, SandRidge Energy disclosed it had
received a subpoena from the SEC in connection with its
employment agreements. It said it was cooperating with the
inquiry.
According to a defense attorney familiar with the matter,
the SEC has been working on similar cases and some settlements
have been pending for months now.
The attorney said the SEC had intended to file the cases
simultaneously as a sweep.
It was unclear why the cases were not filed concurrently,
and an SEC spokesman declined to comment.
Shayne Stevenson, an attorney at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro
LLP who represents whistleblowers, said he expects companies
will try new tactics over time to give themselves legal cover,
while still trying to silence whistleblowers.
"As someone who has seen these contracts evolve since last
year's settlement with KBR, we have seen ever more devious ways
that corporations try to undermine the Dodd-Frank whistleblower
program," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by David Gregorio and
Alan Crosby)