Feb 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has sent letters to several companies asking for
years of nondisclosure agreements, employment contracts and
other documents to investigate whether companies are muzzling
corporate whistleblowers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The inquiries come as SEC officials have expressed concern
about a possible corporate backlash against whistleblowers, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1A8GTC9)
It couldn't be determined how many or which companies were
sent the letters or what penalties the SEC could potentially
levy in the probe, the Journal said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the SEC for comment.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave the SEC the
power to start a whistleblower program that lets the agency
reward people who report misconduct, if that tip leads to the
collection of more than $1 million in monetary sanctions.
Last year, the SEC received more than 3,500 tips from
whistleblowers, the largest number received since the program
went into effect three years ago.
There is growing momentum for other programs similar to the
SEC's.
New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is expected to
propose legislation on Thursday to protect and reward employees
who report information about illegal activity in the banking,
insurance, and financial services industries.
Schneiderman's bill, called the Financial Frauds
Whistleblower Act, provides for financial compensation for
whistleblowers who voluntarily report fraud in their industry
and whose tips lead to more than $1 million in penalties or
settlement proceeds.
Last September, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder called for
Congress to take steps to help prosecutors build criminal cases
against senior Wall Street executives, saying companies often
insulated their leaders from responsibility for misconduct.
He called on Congress to boost rewards for Wall Street
whistleblowers and fund more FBI agents with forensic accounting
expertise.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Karen Freifeld in
New York; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)