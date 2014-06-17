(Adds name of whistleblower, paragraphs 10-11)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. securities regulators
flexed their new powers to protect whistleblowers on Monday, in
civil charges accusing a hedge fund advisory firm of improperly
demoting its former head trader after he reported concerns about
certain conflicted trades.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against
Albany, New York-based Paradigm Capital Management and owner
Candace King Weir marks the first time the agency has ever
brought charges over whistleblower retaliation - a new authority
Congress bestowed on the agency in 2010.
Paradigm and Weir agreed to settle the charges and pay $2.2
million, the bulk of which will go back to harmed investors.
A spokesman for Paradigm and Weir said they were "pleased to
resolve this matter and have it behind us."
Weir also settled charges that she conducted conflict-ridden
trades between Paradigm and a brokerage that Weir owned on
behalf of a hedge fund client without disclosing it.
Trades that could create conflicts between advisers and
clients must be properly disclosed and receive client consent
prior to being executed.
"Paradigm retaliated against an employee who reported
potentially illegal activity to the SEC," said Andrew Ceresney,
the director of the SEC Enforcement Division. "Those who might
consider punishing whistleblowers should realize that such
retaliation, in any form, is unacceptable."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave the SEC the
power to start a whistleblower program that lets the agency
reward people who report misconduct, if that tip leads to the
collection of more than $1 million in monetary sanctions.
Whistleblowers who meet the criteria are eligible to receive
between 10 percent and 30 percent of the total amount collected.
Ceresney said the whistleblower in this case may be eligible
for a reward.
James Nordgaard filed a lawsuit against Paradigm in 2012
alleging he was forced to leave his job for being a
whistleblower, according to court documents. The SEC did not
disclose Nordgaard's identity.
Congress gave the SEC the new powers as a response to the
Bernie Madoff scandal, when the SEC had received numerous tips
and yet failed to detect Madoff's Ponzi scheme for decades.
The new powers also gave the SEC the ability to shield
whistleblowers from retaliation, a provision that went into
effect in 2011.
According to the SEC, Paradigm's head trader, known to be
Nordgaard from court filings, learned about the conflicted
principal transactions and reported them to the SEC in March
2012.
After Nordgaard's employer learned about his role as a
whistleblower, he was removed from the trading desk, told to
work offsite at a different building, asked to investigate the
conduct he had reported, and stripped of his supervisory
responsibilities. He resigned later that year.
Nordgaard's lawyer, Jordan Thomas of Labaton Sucharow LLP,
said cases like this should help encourage whistleblowers to
come forward and predicted their help could eventually lead to
record-breaking enforcement records.
"I often advise my clients that it's not always easy or
glamorous to be a corporate whistleblower, but the SEC has their
back," he said.
