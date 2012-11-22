LONDON Nov 22 More than one in ten tip-offs
about corporate wrongdoing received by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) came from overseas, with British
whistleblowers topping the list, said a global investigations
firm on Thursday.
Nearly one in four of the 324 overseas tip-offs came from
Britain with Canada second and India third, according to Kroll's
analysis of the annual report from the U.S. body responsible for
regulating the securities market.
Under new U.S. regulation introduced in 2010, the SEC
starting paying whistleblowers, both at home and abroad, for
coming forward with information that results in successful
prosecutions.
"The bounties offered to whistleblowers by the SEC are
likely to have huge repercussions for companies, particularly
international ones, as they mean whistleblowers based anywhere
in the world are more likely to go to the regulator rather than
their company," said Kroll Managing Director, Benedict Hamilton.
Britain's 74 tip-offs were well above second-placed Canada
which had 46, according to data from the fiscal year 2012.
Regulators in Britain do not offer similar rewards at the
moment but Kroll said Britain's Parliamentary commission on
banking standards has asked the Financial Services Authority
regulator to consider the move.
Data released last month showed the number of whistleblowing
cases reported to the FSA were up 276 percent in four years.
The SEC received nearly 1,000 calls to its helpline from
June 2007 to May 2008 compared to 3,733 in the same 2011 to 2012
period.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)