WASHINGTON, March 11 Mary Jo White, the nominee
to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is pledging
to complete a slew of rulemaking required by Congress and beef
up enforcement efforts if she is confirmed as chairman by the
U.S. Senate.
White, who faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday, gave the public its first glimpse
into her priorities for the SEC in prepared testimony released
on Monday.
"The SEC needs to get the rules right, but it also needs to
get them done," said White, referring to rules required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and the 2012 Jumpstart
our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.