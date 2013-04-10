BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
WASHINGTON, April 10 Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as the new chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the agency announced.
White's swearing in came just in time for her to preside over an open meeting slated for Wednesday morning, in which the SEC is expected to adopt new rules requiring some brokers, mutual funds and investment advisers to establish identity theft prevention programs.
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing