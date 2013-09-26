WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. securities regulators
plan to "make aggressive use" of their authority to levy
penalties, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Thursday.
"We must make aggressive use of our existing penalty
authority, recognizing that meaningful monetary penalties -
whether against companies or individuals - play a very important
role in a strong enforcement program," SEC Chair Mary Jo White
said in a speech in Chicago, according to prepared remarks.
"They make companies and the industry sit up and take notice
of what our expectations are and how vigorously we will pursue
wrongdoing," she said.
In a speech before the Council of Institutional Investors,
White detailed her approach to enforcement, and described
efforts to use penalties and remedies more creatively than the
agency has in the past.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)