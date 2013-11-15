WASHINGTON Nov 14 The top U.S. securities
regulator said on Thursday her agency welcomed the possibility
of more cases going to trial following a policy change that
could require some defendants seeking settlements to admit to
wrongdoing.
The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Jo
White, said its trial lawyers "are ready to go up against the
best of the white-collar defense bar."
"Our new approach could lead to more trials and I welcome
that possibility," said White, a former federal prosecutor who
has made tough enforcement a top priority since she assumed the
chairmanship of the agency in April.
The number of trials U.S. authorities brought over the past
decade had decreased dramatically , White said, adding she hoped
to reverse that trend.
White broke from the SEC's longtime practice of allowing
defendants to settle cases without admitting or denying charges,
saying the SEC would seek to extract admissions if the
circumstances were right.
On Thursday, during a lecture delivered at a U.S. courthouse
in Washington, she said the SEC could garner such admissions
only if it could credibly threaten to go to trial.
The agency has since forced JPMorgan Chase & Co to
admit to problems in how it responded to the "London Whale"
multibillion dollar trading loss. It also required hedge fund
manager Philip Falcone to admit he improperly borrowed money
from one of his funds and cut favorable side deals with certain
large investors without disclosing them to other investors.
White has since announced other changes to the agency's
enforcement policies.
In September, White said the SEC planned to step up efforts
to bring charges against individuals and would not shy away from
seeking large penalties against executives and companies.
Last month, she said her agency would also police small
infractions in order to deter more serious wrongdoing and
specifically look at misconduct by auditors.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)