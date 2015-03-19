By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 19
the costs of shareholder lawsuits onto the backs of shareholders
the costs of shareholder lawsuits onto the backs of shareholders
who lose such cases could be stifling shareholders' rights and
must be closely watched, Securities and Exchange Commission
Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.
"I am concerned about any provision in the bylaws of a
company that could inappropriately stifle shareholders' ability
to seek redress under the federal securities laws," White said
in prepared remarks for Tulane University Law School's annual
Corporate Law Institute.
She added that the SEC is carefully scrutinizing disclosures
by companies who have adopted so-called fee-shifting bylaws, and
that the SEC is prepared to wade deeper into the issue if it
determines that shareholder rights are being trampled.
