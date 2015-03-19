(Updates with details from the speech, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 19 Corporate bylaws that force
shareholders to pick up their company's legal tab if they lose
the case could be stifling shareholders' rights and must be
closely watched, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary
Jo White said on Thursday.
"I am concerned about any provision in the bylaws of a
company that could inappropriately stifle shareholders' ability
to seek redress under the federal securities laws," White said
in prepared remarks for Tulane University Law School's annual
Corporate Law Institute.
White was referring to the recent fallout from a May
decision by the Delaware Supreme Court, in which the court
upheld the bylaws of ATP Tour Inc, a private corporation that
was seeking to collect $17.7 million in legal fees from members
who unsuccessfully sued its directors. [ID: nL2N0NV1PK]
The decision has upended the doctrine of the so-called
"American rule," which says that each party in shareholder
litigation should pay for its own legal costs.
White cited a report that found at least 40 companies have
adopted some form of fee-shifting bylaws since then. One such
company, for instance, is Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
White declined to say whether she approves of these changes
or whether the SEC might weigh in by filing an amicus brief.
However, she said the SEC is carefully scrutinizing
disclosures by companies that adopt fee-shifting bylaws to make
sure they are adequate.
"If a company chooses to adopt a fee-shifting provision, it
should clearly communicate to shareholders the specific features
of the provisions and its effect on shareholders' ability to
bring a claim," she said.
In addition, White said she is leaving the door open to
possibly intervene if the SEC later decides the bylaws are
trampling shareholders' rights.
