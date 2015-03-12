By Sarah N. Lynch
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Thursday defended the
process her agency follows when deciding whether to grant
regulatory waivers to companies that break the law, saying it is
not a "knee-jerk exercise."
Thursday marked the first time White has publicly discussed
her views on the waiver process, which came under scrutiny about
a year ago after the agency's two Democratic commissioners began
accusing the agency of rubber-stamping waivers and creating a
policy of "too-big-to-bar."
White took a balanced approach to the issue Thursday, saying
the SEC will not be deterred from denying waivers to big banks
if necessary. At the same time, she said, waivers should not be
viewed as an enforcement tool to deter misconduct.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)