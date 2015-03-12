(Updates with details from the speech, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Thursday defended the
process her agency follows when deciding whether to grant
regulatory waivers to companies that break the law, saying it is
not a "knee-jerk exercise."
Thursday marked the first time White has publicly discussed
her views on the waiver process, which came under scrutiny about
a year ago after the agency's two Democratic commissioners began
accusing the agency of rubber-stamping waivers and creating a
policy of "too-big-to-bar."
White took a balanced approach to the issue, saying the SEC
will not be deterred from denying waivers to big banks if
necessary. At the same time, she said, waivers should not be
viewed as an enforcement tool to deter misconduct.
"Denying a company a waiver under circumstances where the
applicable legal standards to grant it are satisfied would be a
miscarriage of our duty," White said in comments at Georgetown
Law's Corporate Counsel Institute.
"Granting a waiver where it is not justified would also, of
course, be a miscarriage of our duty and risk harm to investors
and the markets."
The discussion of SEC regulatory waivers was sparked last
year by SEC Commissioner Kara Stein, who issued a scathing
public dissent over a type of waiver granted to the Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc after one of its units pleaded
guilty to manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Stein accused the SEC of creating a policy of "too big to
bar" by rubber-stamping waivers from banks that keep breaking
the law.
White directly addressed the too-big-to-bar question on
Thursday, saying no such view exists at the commission.
"One series of questions that has been raised in the
dialogue is whether financial institutions ... are too big to
indict or otherwise charge, too big to jail, or even too big to
bar," she said. "My answer to all of these and similar questions
is a resounding 'no.'"
Federal securities laws allow for disqualifying companies
that break criminal laws or commit fraud from engaging in
certain activities, such as private capital deals.
But companies can apply to the SEC and other regulators for
waivers or exemptions that let them continue the activities as
long as certain conditions are met.
Several top SEC officials, including Republican Commissioner
Daniel Gallagher, have taken issue with Stein and Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar's approach on waivers, arguing they
are not meant to be an enforcement tool to deter repeat
offenses.
White concurred with that sentiment in her speech Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)