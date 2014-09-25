NEW YORK, Sept 25 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his
late brother Charles' estate must pay $187.7 million to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for a fraudulent offshore
scheme, a U.S. judge said on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York ruled that
the Wylys brothers must also pay an undetermined amount of
interest that appears likely to add significantly to the total.
A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud at a trial in May.
The brothers were accused of constructing a complex system of
trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them $553 million in
profits through more than a decade of hidden trades in four
companies they controlled: Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)