NEW YORK, Sept 25 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his late brother Charles' estate must pay $187.7 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a fraudulent offshore scheme, a U.S. judge said on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York ruled that the Wylys brothers must also pay an undetermined amount of interest that appears likely to add significantly to the total.

A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud at a trial in May. The brothers were accused of constructing a complex system of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them $553 million in profits through more than a decade of hidden trades in four companies they controlled: Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)