By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his
late brother Charles' estate must pay hundreds of millions of
dollars to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a
fraudulent offshore scheme, a U.S. judge said on Thursday, one
of the largest awards ever imposed on individual defendants.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York ruled that
the Wyly brothers must pay $187.7 million in disgorgement and an
undetermined amount of interest that she estimated would
increase the total to between $300 million and $400 million.
The "staggering" amount, she noted, is equal to about 10
percent of the total SEC enforcement awards in 2013.
A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud in May in what was
the SEC's largest case to reach trial in years. Scheindlin
presided over a separate non-jury trial in August to determine
damages.
The judge on Thursday also left open the possibility that
the damages could increase, scheduling a November hearing to
consider an alternate theory of liability the SEC has advanced.
It was not immediately clear how much money the SEC would seek.
A spokesman for the Wylys declined to comment on the ruling.
The brothers were accused of constructing a complex system
of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them $553 million in
untaxed profits through more than a decade of hidden trades in
four companies they controlled: Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
The regulator had initially sought $1.4 billion in damages,
though it aimed for half as much at trial after Scheindlin
issued a ruling limiting its claims.
Despite falling short of that figure, SEC Enforcement
Division Director Andrew Ceresney said the agency was pleased
with Thursday's ruling.
"No matter how complex or well-disguised their schemes may
be, we will uncover the wrongdoing and aggressively hold
individuals accountable for their securities law violations," he
said in a statement.
The Wylys' lawyers argued the trades did not harm any
investors. Nevertheless, Scheindlin said, the scheme was clearly
aimed at preserving tax benefits by hiding the Wylys' control of
the trades.
The judge ordered Sam Wyly to pay $123.8 million and the
estate of Charles Wyly to pay $63.9 million. She rejected the
SEC's bid for a separate $51 million penalty against Sam Wyly.
Sam Wyly, 79, last appeared on Forbes' list of the 400
richest Americans in 2010, with a net worth of $1 billion.
Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car crash.
Lawyers for the Wylys said at trial that a massive award
would bankrupt them. Sam Wyly's net worth would be $99 million
by 2017 after receiving several annuities, while Charles Wyly's
estate had roughly $20 million in assets, they said.
But Scheindlin rejected that argument.
"Disgorgement...would have no deterrent value if defendants
could avoid it by spending their unlawful gains before the
government discovers the fraud," she wrote.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly
et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, 10-5760.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)