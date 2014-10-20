(Adds details on dispute over offshore assets, bankruptcy
hearing on Wednesday, comment from expert, background on case)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 20 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly has filed
for bankruptcy, saying he does not have the assets to pay the
nearly $300 million that U.S. regulators are demanding for his
role in a fraudulent offshore scheme.
In documents filed with a U.S. bankruptcy court in Dallas on
Sunday, Wyly said he had between $100 million and $500 million
of both assets and liabilities and cited the "massive costs" of
fighting civil claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) as the reason for seeking Chapter 11
protection.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York
ordered Wyly and the estate of his late brother Charles to pay
damages of $187.7 million plus interest to the SEC, after a jury
found them liable for fraud in May.
The SEC has since said the total, including interest, should
be $299.4 million, which is one of the largest awards ever
sought from individual defendants in a U.S. court.
Wyly, 80, appeared on Forbes' list of the 400 richest
Americans in 2010, with a net worth of $1 billion.
In the filing, Wyly said he had spent $100 million in legal
fees responding to probes from the SEC and the Internal Revenue
Service.
Robert Gemmill, a spokesman for Wyly, said he would not
comment beyond the bankruptcy filing. An SEC spokesman declined
to comment.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barbara Houser scheduled an initial
hearing for Wednesday.
The SEC accused the brothers of constructing a complex
system of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them $553
million in untaxed profits through more than a decade of hidden
trades in four companies they controlled.
Those companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car crash, and his estate was
substituted as a defendant.
The SEC and the Wylys have been fighting over whether the
securities regulator may collect money still held in the
offshore trusts.
Lawyers for the Wylys have argued that those assets, worth
about $380 million, are controlled by the trusts' beneficiaries,
including the Wylys' children.
In a court filing last week, the SEC said the trusts' assets
are the property of Sam and Charles Wyly.
"The SEC continues to believe that Sam and the estate of
Charles Wyly have sufficient global assets to pay any judgment,"
the filing said.
A lawyer for Sam Wyly, Steven Shepard, warned Scheindlin in
August that a massive judgment would bankrupt his client.
It was not immediately clear whether the bankruptcy filing
could allow Wyly to reduce his debt to the SEC.
Debts incurred through fraud are typically not eligible for
reduction in bankruptcy proceedings, said Jonathan Lipson, a
Temple University law professor with expertise in bankrtupcy
law. It is theoretically possible, though, for Chapter 11
debtors to reduce such debts with a judge's approval, Lipson
said.
The case is In re Samuel E. Wyly, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Northern District of Texas, No. 14-35043.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Writing by Joseph Ax;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman, David Ingram and Diane Craft)