WASHINGTON Oct 17 Securities regulators on Wednesday sued Yorkville Advisors LLC and its top executives, accusing the New Jersey hedge fund of reporting false and inflated values for some of its investments.

Named in the lawsuit, brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, were Yorkville, which has been one of the largest funds specializing in thinly traded micro-cap and small-cap companies, founder and President Mark Angelo and Chief Financial Officer Edward Schinik.

The firm misreported values as the financial crisis hit in 2008 and 2009 and market conditions deteriorated, and its returns during the period consisted mostly of unrealized gains from marked-up investments, the SEC said.

The scheme let Yorkville improperly boost its management fees and led it to improperly receive more than $10 million in unearned fees, the SEC said.

A lawyer for Yorkville and its executives, Caryn Schechtman, had no immediate comment.

The SEC accused Yorkville of creating and providing false and misleading documents to its auditors to further the scheme.

The firm also made false and misleading statements to its investors between April 2008 and January 2010 about the value of its investments and other matters, the SEC said.

The "false portrayal of Yorkville as a firm that employed 'robust' internal controls caused pension funds and funds of funds to invest over $280 million in the Funds," the SEC said.

Regulators are seeking fees the firm obtained as a result of the alleged misrepresentations.