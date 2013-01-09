WASHINGTON Jan 9 Robert Khuzami, the
enforcement director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission who played a leading role in rebuilding the SEC's
tarnished image after the Madoff scandal and the financial
crisis, is departing the agency, the SEC announced on Wednesday.
Khuzami marks the latest in a series of high-profile
officials to step down from the SEC since President Barack Obama
won re-election in November, including SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro and the two directors of other divisions that oversee
markets and public company disclosures.
The SEC did not name a replacement for Khuzami, and it did
not say what he plans to do after he leaves.