PARIS, April 17 France's state investment fund
on Tuesday called for Joel Seche to stand down as head of Saur,
the country's third-biggest water company, saying it opposed an
attempt by his waste utility business Seche Environnment
to take control of Saur.
The FSI, which owns 38 percent of Saur's equity and also 20
percent of Seche Environnement, said on Tuesday that Seche's
mandate as president of Saur should not be renewed after it
expires on May 27.
"The FSI today sees a complete standstill between the
management of the company and its president," it said in a
statement, adding that a change in control would make it harder
for Saur to refinance its debt.
Unlisted Saur needs to refinance debt worth several billions
of euros by 2014.
Seche Environnement owns a third of Saur's equity and Seche
has said his company wants to exercise an option to buy an 18
percent stake in Saur from the FSI.
Last year Saur's management opposed Seche's plans seeing no
benefits to a tie-up with the smaller Seche Environnment.
Saur had sales of 1.56 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in
2010, the latest figure on its website, and staff of 13,000
while Seche Environnment's revenues totalled 424 million in 2011
and it had 1,550 employees.
Seche Environnement bought its 33 percent stake in Saur in
2007. It competes with much larger rivals Veolia Environnement
, which is also embroiled in management turmoil in the
midst of a restructuring, and Suez Environnement.
Seche Environnement shares were down 6.1 percent to 28.13
percent by 1340 GMT.
($1=0.7656 euros)
