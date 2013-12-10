By Geoff Williams
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 If the American dream is to own
a house, you know you've really arrived when you have two of
them.
In 2011, Allison and Doug Gumbs, of Washington Crossing,
Pennsylvania, bought their second house, in Avalon, New Jersey,
taking advantage of low interest rates and a time when the
market was particularly floundering.
Allison Gumbs says that their three-bedroom and one-bathroom
house was "a major fixer-upper, though down there they call it a
'tear down,' meaning it really just was sold for the lot value."
It still cost $720,000, which may sound like a lot for a
tear down but due to the location, the Gumbs felt it was a
relative bargain. "We always wanted our own beach home," Gumbs
says.
While owning two homes may be doubling down on the American
dream, paying for two mortgages kind of ruins the fun. That's
why Allison, a communications consultant, and Doug, a managing
partner at a security management firm, rolled the mortgage for
their second home into their first.
"It just seemed easier to consolidate... and less of a
burden," Gumbs says.
Consolidating two mortgages is about as innovative as it
gets when you've got two mortgages to pay, says Josh Moffitt,
president of Silverton Mortgage Specialists in Atlanta.
"These days, there is not as much creativity in lending and
available products as there was in the past, and rightly so,"
says Moffitt, noting the lingering impact of the housing crisis.
If you're thinking of whether to consolidate two mortgages
or pay each separately, the decision should come down to whether
the math works, factoring in the interest rate, fees and terms
of the loan. The numbers should also be the deciding factor when
deciding whether to have two mortgages at a single financial
institution or at two.
There is no right or wrong when deciding whether to use one
or two lenders.
"Having the loan at two lenders can add some additional
paperwork and costs, but it isn't major," Moffitt says.
And whether a homeowner opts for one mortgage or two, there
are distinct advantages to having a mortgage.
"Unless an individual strongly dislikes holding debt, it can
make sense for them to keep a mortgage even when one is not
required, due to the tax deduction of interest, leverage - the
opportunity to reinvest the mortgage proceeds and yield a higher
return - and increased liquidity," says Sharon Appelman, a
director of a financial planning and investment management firm
in New York.
If you're purchasing a second home, here are some financing
issues to consider.
IF YOU CONSOLIDATE
When combining mortgages, a homeowner needs to pay attention
to whether they will go over the limit of a conforming loan. The
limit for a conforming loan is $417,000 in most counties in the
country - but it is $625,000 in more expensive markets such as
New York and Los Angeles.
If the two mortgages exceed the limits of a conforming loan,
a homeowner will be required to get a jumbo loan. Historically,
that has meant paying a higher interest rate, although in
September rates on jumbo loans dipped below conforming loan
rates and have so far remained lower, making jumbo loans more
appealing than in the past.
However, jumbo rates aren't always lower than traditional
loans. As with any loan, the best rates depend on one's credit
score and what your lender is offering. And because jumbo loans
usually require a heftier down payment, sometimes as much as 30
percent, Moffitt says that might negate the advantage of a rate
that is half or a full percentage lower than a traditional loan.
"Jumbo loans can be a little tighter on guidelines when it
comes to things like credit score and debt ratio, so it's worth
comparing to see if a buyer fits all options," Moffitt says.
Borrowers typically need a credit score between 720 and 780 and
a debt-to-income ratio of no more than 38 percent.
A big benefit to consolidation is that it can make ownership
of two homes a little more efficient. For instance, if rates
drop in the future and you want to refinance, you only need to
be concerned with getting approval from one mortgage lender
instead of two.
Consolidating loans has paid off well for the Gumbs. They
refinanced the loan for their two homes in 2011, at 4.375
percent, and again in 2012, at 2.875 percent. As a result, they
were able to spend $85,000 on the renovations for their second
home.
Helping to justify their investment in the second home: the
value of the houses in their neighborhood is now $100,000
higher, says Gumbs.
IF YOU HAVE TWO MORTGAGES
There are reasons why maintaining two mortgages can work out
well, says Appelman.
You could get another home equity line of credit with your
second home, but that's usually more difficult to do with a
secondary residence. It's probably well worth it, however, if
you can get a lender's approval.
"Some clients like to take one out but keep a zero balance
as a contingency plan," Appelman says.
Second homes are a little riskier than primary residences
from a lender's perspective. "If someone runs into financial
issues, they will typically default on the second property
first," Moffitt says.
And if you plan to use your second home to rent out, it's
considered an investment property, which will make it more
expensive to borrow. Expect to pay an interest rate that's a
half-point to a point higher than you would for a primary
residence.