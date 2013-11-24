Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) walks out of the Moda Center on crutches after being injured in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Standout Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose faces another indefinite spell on the sidelines as he needs to undergo surgery for a torn knee ligament in his right leg, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

Tests in Los Angeles on Saturday confirmed the tear, which occurred in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers a day earlier.

The former league most valuable player missed all of last season while recovering from a ligament tear in his left knee during the 2012 playoffs.

"Subsequent examinations and an MRI confirmed a medial meniscus tear to his right knee, which will require surgery," the Bulls (6-5) said in a statement on their website.

"Rose is out indefinitely, and will not accompany the team on the rest of its current road trip."

He had started 10 of the team's 11 games this season, averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists.

"It's a huge loss," guard Kirk Hinrich told the Chicago Tribune. "Everything we do is built around him. Losing one of the best players in the league obviously changes the landscape of things. I just feel bad for him personally."

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)