By Freya Berry
LONDON, March 6 Deutsche Bank has
been left holding a near 300 million-pound ($452 million) stake
in a British theme park operator after failing to unload shares
acquired for a placement, the latest example of a bank retaining
a block of stock it had been hired to sell.
The bank had been brought in this week by private equity
funds CVC and Blackstone to sell 15.44 percent
of shares in Merlin, operator of attractions such as
Legoland, but a regulatory statement on Friday showed it still
had at least 7 percent of the company.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Secondary sales involve a bank helping a shareholder dispose
of an unwanted stake and mean the bank takes on the risk of not
being able to shift all the shares in question.
Such deals usually do not bring fees and are often done to
boost a bank's position in investment banking league tables,
whose positions confer important bragging rights in the
cut-throat sector. But holding a valuable chunk of shares can be
problematic, even if they can be trickled into the market
without resulting in a loss.
"It's the worst part of investment banking," a London-based
ECM banker said. "It is not what shareholders (of a bank) expect
them to be doing with equity capital."
Deutsche Bank has been involved in five placements this
week, helping boost its European position to fourth as of Friday
from sixth as of Feb. 27, according to Thomson Reuters data. It
was not clear how many of these deals had been fully placed
since market rules mean a shareholder only has to disclose a
stake above a certain level.
Deutsche also declined comment on these deals.
Earlier this week, UBS was forced to take on a
portion of Abertis, following a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.2
billion) sale by CVC of 7.5 percent of the company. UBS earlier
declined to comment on the Abertis sale.
In 2013 Barclays ended up with a 14.2 percent stake
in Dutch cable TV operator Ziggo worth around 697 million euros.
Eventually Liberty Global purchased the stake.
Some leading banks have pushed for such deals not to be
included in league tables. Other bankers see so-called agency
deals as the way forward, as two such deals, involving Ontex
and Akbank, ran successfully this week.
In agency deals, bankers call investors directly to ask what
price they think is fair, as opposed to running an auction where
banks compete to offer the seller the best price before plugging
the stock to investors.
