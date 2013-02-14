(Recasts, adds company comments)
By Julie Steenhuysen
Feb 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved the first artificial retina, an implanted device that
replicates some of the function of the retina, helping to
restore vision to people blinded with a rare genetic disorder,
the agency said Thursday.
The device, made by privately held Second Sight Medical
Products Inc of Sylmar, California, is intended to replace the
function of light-sensing cells in the retina destroyed by
retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited degenerative disease that
affects about 100,000 people nationwide.
In a healthy eye, the retina, which lines the back of the
inner eye, works a bit like film in a camera, converting images
that come through the eye's lens into electronic signals that
are relayed to the optic nerve in the brain.
To replicate this, the Argus II device consists of special
glasses outfitted with a video camera and a video processing
unit that sends signals to a wireless receiver implanted in the
eye.
Although it does not completely restore vision, the implant
helps with daily activities, such as locating objects and
recognizing large letters and shapes.
"In the patients that have been implanted to date, the
improvement in the quality of life has been invaluable," said
Mark Humayun of the University of Southern California's Keck
School of Medicine and USC's Viterbi School of Engineering, who
helped develop the device.
The Argus II was approved for use in Europe in 2011 and has
been implanted in 30 patients in a clinical trial that began in
2007. In October, advisers to the FDA voted unanimously to
approve the device.
Brian Mech, vice president of business development at the
company, said the system will cost more than $100,000 when it is
launched in the United States, some time this year.
Mech said the company is working with insurance companies
and Medicare to win coverage and ease out of pocket expenses for
patients.
The Argus II is intended to replace the function of
light-sensing photoreceptor cells, which gradually become
degraded in retinitis pigmentosa.
To restore vision, signals from the camera are sent to the
retina, where they travel to the optic nerve in the brain. The
brain then receives these signals and interprets them as a
visual picture.
The FDA approved the system as a humanitarian use device, an
approval that is limited to fewer than 4,000 people in the
United States each year. For this kind of approval, companies
must show the device is safe and the probable benefit outweighs
the risks.
In the clinical trial, most of the 30 participants improved
in their ability to see and touch a square on a white field,
detect the direction of a motion, recognize large letters and
sentences, see street curbs and even match socks.
To receive the Argus II device, patients must have had the
ability to see forms in the past and must be willing and able to
get the recommended follow-up care and training.
The device is limited to adults 25 or older, with severe to
profound retinitis pigmentosa who have no light perception or
bare light perception, in which they can perceive light but
cannot tell where it is coming from.
The team plans to keep improving the treatment, which they
hope will ultimately be used to treat age-related macular
degeneration.
Mech said while there are many academic centers working on
retinal implants, getting the system to market took 14 years,
$200 million, and a lot of "intestinal fortitude."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Esha Dey in
Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Cynthia Osterman)