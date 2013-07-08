BOSTON, July 8 Seculert, an Israeli cyber
security firm, said on Monday that it has raised $10 million in
financing from Sequoia Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.
The three-year-old company, which provides cloud-based
technology that helps businesses identify computer advanced
viruses and combat cyber attacks, had previously raised about $6
million.
Seculert is among a growing number of startups founded by
security industry veterans who are developing new technologies
to challenge the anti-virus software long sold by established
players including Symantec Corp, Intel Corp's McAfee
division and Trend Micro Inc.
A year ago Seculert, working with Russia's Kaspersky Lab,
identified a cyber espionage campaign, dubbed Mahdi, targeting
Iran and other Middle Eastern countries that stood out because
it was the first such operating using communications tools
written in Persian.