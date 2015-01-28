Jan 28 Secuoya :

* Company unit Central Broadcaster Media, S.L.U. signs three-year contract with Autonomous Community of the region of Murcia for managing public radio and TV services

* Estimated contract with Murcia Community is worth 59,804,132 euros gross for six years in case of prolongation

* Contract with Murcia Community is awarded provisionally, final awarding should occur in 10 days