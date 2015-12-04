(Adds analyst comment, details, share movement)

Dec 4 Arbuthnot Banking Group said its retail bank had agreed on the conditional sale of its non-standard consumer lending business to Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF) for 127 million pounds ($192 million).

Shares in Arbuthnot's Secure Trust Bank Plc rose 8.6 percent to a record high in light volumes on Friday morning on the London Stock Exchange, while Non-Standard Finance fell over 5 percent to the lowest since its listing in February.

Secure Trust will get 107 million pounds in cash and 20 million pounds in NSF shares from the sale of Everyday Loans Holdings Ltd, a provider of unsecured loans.

Secure Trust said it expects a post-tax profit on the sale of not less than 115 million pounds and expects its equity base to almost double.

"Everyday Loans is the slowest growth division of Secure Trust and the disposal frees up capital to be invested elsewhere," Canaccord Genuity analyst James Ash wrote in a note.

The disposal would reduce the risk associated with being a sub-prime unsecured lender ahead of a likely rising interest rate environment, he added.

The market has been rife with speculation about a potential hike in interest rates by the Bank of England. However, Economists polled by Reuters do not expect interest rates to be raised from record low levels until the second quarter of next year.

NSF, which was founded by former Provident Financial Plc Chairman John van Kuffeler, will repay about 108 million pounds of intercompany debt to Secure Trust after completion of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

The company, established to buy businesses in UK's non-standard consumer finance sector, will fund the deal with a 160 million pounds equity raise and 65 million pounds in bank debt.

The deal would immediately add to earnings per share, NSF said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6619 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)