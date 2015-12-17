Dell Inc's [DI.UL] cybersecurity unit SecureWorks Corp filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Thursday.

SecureWorks named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and JPMorgan among the underwriters to the IPO, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1QssM8J)

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCWX."

The Wall Street Journal first reported in October that Dell, the third-largest personal computer maker, had filed confidentially for an initial public offering of the software and consulting firm acquired by Dell in 2011. (on.wsj.com/1QsvfjC)

SecureWorks could be worth as much as $2 billion, though the target valuation was not finalized, sources had told the Wall Street Journal.

Dell agreed to buy data storage company EMC Corp EMC.N for $67 billion in October to diversify from a stagnant consumer PC market and give it greater scale in the more profitable and faster-growing market for cloud-based data services.

The filing did not reveal how many shares were planned for sale in the IPO or their expected price. The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Shumaker)