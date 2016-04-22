(Corrects IPO size in headline and first paragraph to $112 million from $120 million)

April 21 Dell Inc's cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp raised $112 million in the first U.S. initial public offering of a technology company in 2016, less than it had hoped for, amid investor skepticism over its profit margins and prospects.

SecureWorks priced 8 million shares on Thursday at $14, missing its previously indicated $15.50-$17.50 range, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company was originally aiming to price 9 million shares.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. SecureWorks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)