(Corrects IPO size in headline and first paragraph to $112
million from $120 million)
April 21 Dell Inc's cyber security unit
SecureWorks Corp raised $112 million in the first U.S.
initial public offering of a technology company in 2016, less
than it had hoped for, amid investor skepticism over its profit
margins and prospects.
SecureWorks priced 8 million shares on Thursday at $14,
missing its previously indicated $15.50-$17.50 range, according
to a person familiar with the matter. The company was originally
aiming to price 9 million shares.
The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement. SecureWorks did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
