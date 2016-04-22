(Corrects IPO size in headline and first paragraph to $112
million from $120 million)
By Lauren Hirsch
April 21 Dell Inc's cyber security unit
SecureWorks Corp raised $112 million in the first U.S.
initial public offering of a technology company in 2016, less
than it had hoped for, amid investor skepticism over its profit
margins and prospects.
Market jitters and fluctuations in technology stocks have
kept investors skittish about the sector. This time last year,
six technology companies had already priced their IPOs, raising
a total of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
SecureWorks priced 8 million shares on Thursday at $14,
missing its previously indicated $15.50-$17.50 range, according
to a person familiar with the matter. The company was originally
aiming to price 9 million shares.
The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement. SecureWorks did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Technology investors are hoping SecureWorks will open the
door for other IPOs in the sector. Technology companies such as
storage provider Nutanix Inc have kept their IPO plans on hold,
waiting for a more favorable market environment.
In November, payment provider Square Inc completed an
IPO that valued it at $2.9 billion, nearly half of the $6
billion valuation that private investors had previously assigned
to it.
Founded in 1999, SecureWorks helps small- and medium-sized
businesses manage their security services and protect their
networks. Large technology and services firms have bought many
of SecureWorks' rivals in recent years such as Solutionary,
Trustwave and SilverSky. It has 4,200 clients in 59 countries.
Cyber security companies captured investors' attention last
year, amid a spate of high profile hacker attacks. Nevertheless,
several of the cybersecurity companies that went public in
recent years have faltered in the public market. Firms such as
FireEye continue to trade under their 2013 IPO price.
Several security companies remain on deck for an IPO.
SoftOptiv Security LLC and Blue Coat Systems Inc have both hired
investment banks for IPOs expected to come later this year.
The IPO comes as its parent company Dell Inc, which
purchased SecureWorks in 2011, is awaiting approval for its
proposed acquisition of EMC Corp. SecureWorks has said
it will use proceeds from the offering to fund growth
initiatives and not support Dell's own business.
SecureWorks shares are scheduled to start trading on Nasdaq
on Friday under the symbol "SCWX."
Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among
the underwriters for SecureWorks' IPO.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York, addtional reporting by
Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sandra
Maler)