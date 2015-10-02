(Adds source comments, details, background)

By Freya Berry and Esha Vaish

Oct 2 Funds affiliated with private equity firm Hellman & Friedman (H&F) have agreed to buy Bain Capital's stake in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group, giving H&F control of the home alarms company, the firms said on Friday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters it would result in H&F investing an additional $500 million in the company, taking the value of its equity to about $1.5 billion.

This makes it H&F's largest equity investment in its 30-year history and increases its exposure to Europe's fast-growing personal and home security market.

Securitas Direct, which calls itself the world's second-largest provider of monitored alarms and smart home services, has forecast that the European market for such services will triple in size to about 20 billion euros ($22.5 billion) between 2014 and 2019.

Funds managed by Bain and H&F bought the company from Swedish buyout group EQT in 2011 in a deal that had an enterprise value of 21 billion Swedish crowns ($2.5 billion). (bit.ly/1jD30QX) (reut.rs/1M67Mx4)

The investors have never disclosed the size of their individual stakes in Securitas Direct, which has more than 1.9 million customers in 13 countries in Europe and Latin America and has more than 9,000 employees and partners.

The company had total sales of 812 million euros in 2013, according to its website.

H&F intends to commit to the business for a further four years, the source added.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP advised Bain Capital, while Latham and Watkins LLP and Ernst & Young LLP were advisers to H&F.

Securitas Direct, which was spun off from Securitas Group in 2006, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Deloitte LLP.

($1 = 0.8887 euros; 8.3382 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in BENGALURU and Freya Berry in LONDON; Editing by Ted Kerr)