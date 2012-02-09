* Q4 pretax profit 687 mln SEK, below 850 mln in poll
* Shares tumble 8.6 pct
* Says will be restrictive on acquisitions
* Hopes to benefit from restructuring measures in 2012
(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)
By Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Fourth-quarter profit at
security services group Securitas slid well below
expectations and sales growth slowed as restructuring in a
European market squeezed by the sovereign debt crisis bit into
margins.
Shares in the group, which hires out security guards for
airports and shopping centres around the world, were down 8.6
percent at 1337 GMT compared with a marginally stronger wider
Stockholm index.
"I have a really hard time to find any bright points at all
in the report," said Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen. "Once
again a disappointing report with both organic sales and
operating margin weaker than expected.
"I believe there is still a too large discrepancy between
wages and prices. I was expecting that to be a bit more narrow.
And that is my biggest concern looking into 2012, that Securitas
will not be able to pass on wage increases to customers."
Organic sales growth slipped to 2 percent in the last
quarter of 2011 from 3 percent in the previous three months as
Securitas struggled with contract losses in Europe as fear of
recession stalked euro zone economies.
The company has been trying to restore performance and keep
a lid on wage costs in the face of lacklustre growth.
Following a string of acquisitions, Securitas said on
Thursday it would be "restrictive" about future purchases, at
least until it restores a free cash flow to net debt ratio of
0.20.
"After a difficult year in 2011, I sense optimism when
entering 2012, in spite of an unstable and unpredictable macro
economic environment," Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a
statement.
Fourth-quarter earnings before tax were 687 million Swedish
crowns ($103.45 million) against a year-earlier 834 million
below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 850
million as well as the lowest estimate at 759 million.
It proposed a 3 crown per share dividend for 2011, in line
with expectations.
($1 = 6.6406 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley and Niklas Pollard;
Editing by David Cowell)