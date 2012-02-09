* Q4 pretax profit 687 mln SEK, below 850 mln in poll

* Shares tumble 8.6 pct

* Says will be restrictive on acquisitions

* Hopes to benefit from restructuring measures in 2012 (Adds analyst comment, updates share price)

By Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Fourth-quarter profit at security services group Securitas slid well below expectations and sales growth slowed as restructuring in a European market squeezed by the sovereign debt crisis bit into margins.

Shares in the group, which hires out security guards for airports and shopping centres around the world, were down 8.6 percent at 1337 GMT compared with a marginally stronger wider Stockholm index.

"I have a really hard time to find any bright points at all in the report," said Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen. "Once again a disappointing report with both organic sales and operating margin weaker than expected.

"I believe there is still a too large discrepancy between wages and prices. I was expecting that to be a bit more narrow. And that is my biggest concern looking into 2012, that Securitas will not be able to pass on wage increases to customers."

Organic sales growth slipped to 2 percent in the last quarter of 2011 from 3 percent in the previous three months as Securitas struggled with contract losses in Europe as fear of recession stalked euro zone economies.

The company has been trying to restore performance and keep a lid on wage costs in the face of lacklustre growth.

Following a string of acquisitions, Securitas said on Thursday it would be "restrictive" about future purchases, at least until it restores a free cash flow to net debt ratio of 0.20.

"After a difficult year in 2011, I sense optimism when entering 2012, in spite of an unstable and unpredictable macro economic environment," Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter earnings before tax were 687 million Swedish crowns ($103.45 million) against a year-earlier 834 million below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 850 million as well as the lowest estimate at 759 million.

It proposed a 3 crown per share dividend for 2011, in line with expectations. ($1 = 6.6406 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Mia Shanley and Niklas Pollard; Editing by David Cowell)