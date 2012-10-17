STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Swedish security services
group Securitas, which has posted seven straight
quarterly earnings drops, is to cut costs and merge two
divisions, it said on Wednesday.
Securitas said in a statement that it was aiming for annual
cost savings of 300 million crowns ($45.18 million) from 2013 by
reducing expenses at the security services divisions in North
America and Europe.
It said it estimated restructuring costs of about 360
million crowns, which it would take in the fourth quarter.
It also named Bart Adam as new chief financial officer.
($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns)
