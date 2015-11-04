(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Sweden's Securitas, the world's second-biggest security services company, posted on Wednesday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core profit and organic sales growth that matched consensus.

Operating profit before amortisation grew to 1.12 billion crowns ($131 million) from a year-ago 962 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.08 billion.

"Organic sales growth continued to be strong, supported by good sales momentum in the U.S. as well as in Europe and by continued positive development in Spain. We estimate that we grow faster than the security markets in the U.S. and Europe," Securitas said.

Securitas, which trails G4S, stood by an outlook for sales of technology based-surveillance services increasing at least as fast this year as in 2014, when they rose 28 percent.

($1 = 8.5583 Swedish crowns)