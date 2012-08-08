* Q2 pretax profit 480 mln SEK vs consensus 610 mln
* Core sales unchanged vs 1 pct growth in Q1
* Margin squeeze mainly due to U.S., Spain
STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 Securitas, the
world's second-biggest security group, posted a surprise drop in
second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday mainly due to a margin
decline in the United States and a faster-worsening Spanish
market than expected.
The group, which hires out security guards for airports and
shopping centres and trails British-Danish G4S by market
value and sales, said it had no organic sales growth in the
quarter, compared with 1 percent growth in the previous quarter
and 5 percent a year earlier.
"Slow organic sales growth in North America, severe market
conditions in Spain and Portugal and our determination to manage
the price and wage balance in France are the main reasons,"
Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement.
Earnings before tax came in at 480 million Swedish crowns
($71.6 million) compared with a year-earlier 526 million and a
mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 610
million.
The group operating margin shrank to 4.3 percent from 4.8
percent, with the U.S. margin shrinking to 4.6 percent from 6.0.
"The main reason for the (U.S.) operating margin decline was
the federal government services, where lower extra sales in
combination with an integration process not turning out as
expected resulted in a negative operating margin that will
continue to be below our expectations for the remainder of the
year," it said.
Securitas said it still expected to be able to raise prices
on par with wage cost increases in the full year, after it did
so in the first half of the year.
It repeated it would be restrictive on acquisitions after a
string of almost 20 buys last year.