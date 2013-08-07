* Q2 EBITA 809 mln SEK vs consensus 796 mln
* Europe remains challenging, margin up on cost cuts
* Shares up 8 pct, hit highest in two years
(Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction)
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Aug 7 Profits at security services
provider Securitas AB grew more than expected in the
second quarter thanks to cost cuts, sending its shares to a
two-year high on hopes a turnaround is on track despite sluggish
markets.
Revenue before acquisitions at the world's second-biggest
security group grew 1 percent from a year ago, as the economic
situation in Europe, where Securitas earns more than half of its
sales, remained tough and markets in France, Portugal and Spain
even continued to worsen.
Still, operating profit before amortisation grew 13 percent
to 809 million crowns ($123 million), above a forecast for 796
million, and the Sweden-based group said margins improved in all
units despite it not managing to pass on higher wage costs to
clients.
"The restructuring and cost savings program in 2012 had the
biggest positive impact on the development," Chief Executive Alf
Goransson said.
The group, which trails sector leader G4S by sales,
hires out guards and surveillance systems in 52 countries across
the globe.
Its shares were up 7.8 percent at 1026 GMT on what analysts
said was relief the group looked set for a turnaround, helped by
cost savings and the absence of bad news on an analyst
conference call with management.
"I don't think the market situation is going to dramatically
change during the coming six months in North America, Europe
(or) Ibero-America," Goransson told analysts.
Hit by austerity in Europe and a stuttering recovery in the
United States, its single-biggest market, Securitas has been
slashing costs to return to profit growth.
But it has this year also increased investments in high-tech
surveillance systems such as intelligent cameras, sales of which
it aims to triple by the end of 2015 from 6 percent of sales in
2012.
It is hoping such labour-saving technologies will
particularly catch on in the United States, where health
insurance reforms are expected to lift guarding costs.
The United States last month postponed by one year to 2015
the aspects of reform that are seen hitting Securitas's costs
and analysts said they were raising profit margin estimates for
2014.
"We still expect the cost increase to be in the range of 10
percent but it is going to be in a year and a half from now,"
Goransson said on the effects of the reform.
Securitas shares, which are up 15 percent this year, trade
at 11.5 times forecast 2013 earnings, roughly the same as G4S,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 6.5548 Swedish crowns)
