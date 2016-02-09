* Group organic sales up 7 pct in Q4
* Demand from companies and asylum centres surged
* Q4 operating profit 1.1 bln SEK vs forecast 1.2 bln
* Cost of mobilising guards dented Q4 margin, knocking
shares
(Adds CEO comments, detail)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Securitas, the
world's second-biggest security services firm, said sales jumped
in the fourth quarter on increased demand for security guards in
the wake of Europe's refugee crisis and November's deadly
attacks in Paris.
The Swedish company said on Tuesday that rising sales of
guard services to companies and asylum centres pushed revenue
growth from its existing business to 7 percent, the fastest pace
since the start of 2008.
Germany and Sweden have borne the brunt of Europe's migrant
crisis as hundreds of thousands of refugees flee war and poverty
in the Middle East and North Africa, while France and Belgium
have tightened security following a series of attacks by
Islamist militants that killed 130 people in Paris.
Chief Executive Alf Goransson said around half of the growth
at the European security services division was terrorism concern
or refugee crisis related, a large share of it guarding of
asylum centres in Sweden and Germany.
He said the increase in demand related to terrorism concerns
was mainly from a wide range of private companies stepping up
access control at offices, plants and logistics centres, as well
as from companies operating in tourism, such as hotels.
Goransson declined to give details on specific contracts.
However Securitas' European security services business saw
its operating profit margin shrink to 6.2 percent from 6.5
percent due to the cost of hiring and training thousands of
guards to meet the surge in demand. The margin squeeze weighed
on its shares, which were down 6.9 percent at 1218 GMT.
"The exceptional mobilisation of thousands of guards on very
short notice has meant substantial training, planning,
subcontracting and overtime costs," Securitas said in a
statement.
The company raised its forecast for growth in Europe this
year, but said much would depend on decisions by various
governments over how to tackle the refugee crisis.
Securitas said demand from companies concerned about
security waned in January two months after the Paris attacks,
echoing the spike in demand after the attack on the offices of
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in January 2015, which
also faded a few months afterwards.
The firm reported a fourth-quarter operating profit before
amortisation of 1.1 billion crowns ($134 million), up 1.0
billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts for 1.2 billion.
($1 = 8.4521 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and
Louise Heavens)