STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Securitas, the
world's second-biggest security group, posted a surprise drop in
second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, but said it expected
to be able to raise prices on par with wage cost increases in
the full year.
Earnings before tax came in at 480 million Swedish crowns
($71.6 million) compared with a year-earlier 526 million and a
mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 610
million.
"The organic sales growth was weak at 0 percent in the
second quarter. Slow organic sales growth in North America,
severe market conditions in Spain and Portugal and our
determination to manage the price and wage balance in France are
the main reasons,"Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a
statement.
($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)