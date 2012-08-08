STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Securitas, the world's second-biggest security group, posted a surprise drop in second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, but said it expected to be able to raise prices on par with wage cost increases in the full year.

Earnings before tax came in at 480 million Swedish crowns ($71.6 million) compared with a year-earlier 526 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 610 million.

"The organic sales growth was weak at 0 percent in the second quarter. Slow organic sales growth in North America, severe market conditions in Spain and Portugal and our determination to manage the price and wage balance in France are the main reasons,"Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)