April 13 After more than 15 years at the retail brokerage firm Edward D. Jones & Co, longtime adviser John Lindsey has moved out on his own, bringing his book of business into the independent space with Securities America.

Lindsey, who managed about $170 million in client assets at his old firm, joined Securities America in late March after more than two years of due diligence looking for a broker-dealer that would fit his needs as an independent.

"I wanted the ability to have the freedom and the benefits of being a business owner," Lindsey said on Friday. He said he also wanted to be able to eventually create a succession plan for his practice, which he would have more flexibility to do as an independent.

Lindsey, whose office is based just outside of Los Angeles, is the latest big adviser recruit for Securities America, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer which caters to independent financial advisers. Lindsey joined the broker-dealer as a registered representative, with the independent advisory firm Cooper McManus.

Securities America has about 1,700 registered representatives and 1,500 investment adviser representatives across the United States.

Because the bulk of Edward Jones advisers work in one-man offices, the transition into the independent space is in many ways easier for them, said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf.

"They don't move often," he said. "But it's pretty easy for (Edward) Jones brokers to go independent because for all intents and purposes they work alone."