By Suzanne Barlyn
| CORONADO, Calif., Sept 17
CORONADO, Calif., Sept 17 Critics of U.S. state
securities regulators say they are out of touch with the needs
of small business in a cyber-world. But A. Heath Abshure, who
recently stepped up to lead the state regulators' national
organization, says he is proof that they are not.
"I owe everything I am to small business," said Abshure, the
new president of the North American Securities Administrators
Association. Still, he recognizes "the characteristics that make
small business investment inappropriate for typical retail
investors," he told Reuters in an interview at the group's
annual conference in Coronado, California, last week.
Abshure, who once rode his Harley-Davidson 450 miles to the
group's annual conference, is known among regulators as a
straight shooter who does not back down. He t a kes charge of the
group at a time when Washington lawmakers have been trying to
curb state regulators' authority.
SMALL BUSINESS SON
Abshure is also Arkansas securities commissioner. He was 12
when his father launched a successful fire sprinkler business
from the family's living room. His grandmother started a
clothing store that his mother later inherited and ran. Even
now, his in-laws run a Montana-based business selling hand-made
candies.
So it may seem odd that Abshure, 39, led NASAA's recent
fight to change federal legislation that will make it easier for
small businesses to raise capital through "crowdfunding," a
strategy that lets investors buy small stakes in ventures
through various websites.
State regulators tried unsuccessfully to convince federal
lawmakers that they needed direct authority under the JOBS Act,
enacted in April, to review crowdfunding offerings before
investors plunk down money. That, Abshure says, would have
helped to prevent investment scams by ensuring the offerings
meet state regulatory requirements.
Hefty failure rates among small businesses translate to an
extremely risky investment, he said. While angel investors and
venture capitalists have the tools to assess those risks,
mom-and-pop investors do not, he said. "What we're doing now is
opening that up to people who can't afford to suffer those
losses," Abshure said.
Another bill could force state regulators to defer to a
private regulator for the ultimate say over certain investment
advisers they now oversee.
The ongoing swipes at state regulators' authority stem from
what he calls a mistaken notion that they "add another
unnecessary layer of cost and burden," Abshure said. But
transactions that take place in his "backyard" are often too
small for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to even
acknowledge, he said. "Do you honestly think anyone that's
looking to raise $50,000 to $100,000 is really going to be able
to call the SEC and get anything out of them?" Abshure asked.
ARKANSAS TO WASHINGTON
Becoming Arkansas securities commissioner was not among
Abshure's career plans. He pursued the role because the governor
asked, he said.
His appointment in 2007 by Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe, a
Democrat, was the culmination of an educational and career path
that includes a law degree in 1998 from the University of
Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master of Laws in securities and
financial regulation from Georgetown University Law Center in
Washington.
While at Georgetown, Abshure worked as a lawyer for the SEC,
helping to advise the agency's administrative law judges. He
returned to Little Rock in 2002 and worked for a law firm.
Abshure's high standards for the Arkansas securities
department have led to enforcement cases that are "better
prepared and better written," said David Smith, chief counsel
and a 24-year agency veteran. The agency's 40-person staff also
oversees mortgage lenders and currency exchangers, among other
things.
In an effort to boost early awareness about risk, Abshure is
a board member for Economics Arkansas, a Little Rock-based
nonprofit group that helps integrate financial know-how into the
state's school curriculum. He is involved with the group's
"Stock Market Game Program," in which student teams learn to
manage a $100,000 hypothetical portfolio over 10-week periods.
Abshure, who enjoys hunting, sometimes uses drums of
peanutbutter to bait deer. His 450-mile motorcycle trek from
Little Rock to NASAA's annual conference in Wichita, Kansas,
figures to be a colorful anecdote shared by regulators for years
to come. While lugging suits and documents via motorcycle may
not seem like the most practical means of business travel,
Abshure did not flinch - he stuffed the saddlebags.
As Abshure takes charge of NASAA, the battleground over
crowdfunding now shifts to the SEC, which is writing rules to
regulate the new type of investing.
Abshure, who wore a lavender paisley bow tie during his
conference address, urged state regulators to "develop an
offense" and come up with their own legislation to promote in
Washington. Among the ideas he hopes to see move forward:
restrictions that would protect investors who do not want to
receive offers for crowdfunding or certain types of risky
unregistered securities.
He is tired, he told regulators, of NASAA members having to
respond to others' "harebrained" bills on Capitol Hill.