Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Mar 30 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2011/12. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 29-Mar 9.24-22 Rajasthan 500.000 63 592.000 49 480.850 68.14 9.24 9.1689 (5 bids) 29-Mar -- Sikkim 40.000 1 5.000 Nil Nil Nil -- Nil 29-Mar 9.42-22 Tripura 300.000 10 100.000 10 100.000 Nil 9.42 9.2900 29-Mar 9.28-22 Uttar Pradesh 830.000 66 899.000 59 811.350 73.50 9.28 9.1963 (2 bids) 29-Mar 9.36-22 West Bengal 900.000 50 665.000 49 650.000 Nil 9.36 9.2270 29-Mar 9.32-22 Jharkhand 500.000 22 264.900 21 239.900 Nil 9.32 9.2075 29-Mar 9.25-22 Kerala 650.000 54 753.100 45 627.050 79.00 9.25 9.1648 (1 bid) 29-Mar -- Manipur 140.000 1 5.000 Nil Nil Nil -- Nil 29-Mar 9.32-22 Nagaland 80.000 1 5.000 1 5.000 Nil 9.32 9.3200 29-Mar 9.24-22 Punjab 250.000 28 310.000 21 248.000 92.00 9.24 9.1672 (2 bids) 29-Mar -- Bihar 111.000 11 85.000 Nil Nil Nil -- Nil 29-Mar 9.23-22 Goa 100.000 6 55.000 5 50.000 Nil 9.23 9.1860 29-Mar 9.23-22 Gujarat 1500.000 134 2075.000 100 1458.535 3.78 9.23 9.1688 (7 bids) 29-Mar 9.39-22 Haryana 478.000 37 350.000 37 350.000 Nil 9.39 9.2001 29-Mar 9.49-22 Jammu & Kashmir 1200.000 64 1420.000 62 1171.000 26.46 9.49 9.3438 (3 bids) 20-Mar 9.02-22 Arunachal Prades 33.000 6 111.000 1 33.000 Nil 9.02 9.0200 20-Mar 9.03-22 Bihar 500.000 52 947.330 23 489.910 25.71 9.03 9.0041 (3 bids) 20-Mar 9.04-22 Nagaland 250.000 36 530.000 13 250.000 Nil 9.04 9.0160 20-Mar 9.03-22 Puducherry 133.000 30 345.000 12 130.450 34.83 9.03 9.0028 (2 bids) 20-Mar 9.02-22 Uttarakhand 300.000 42 781.200 18 295.110 58.10 9.02 8.9966 (4 bids) 13-Mar 8.99-22 Gujarat 1500.000 168 3227.900 76 1400.025 92.21 8.99 8.9621 (12 bids) 13-Mar 8.94-22 Himachal Pradesh 410.000 43 1074.100 3 398.403 92.75 8.94 8.9312 (1 bids) 13-Mar 8.97-22 Kerala 450.000 76 1615.500 16 428.677 57.96 8.97 8.9544 (4 bids) 13-Mar 8.93-22 Mizoram 50.000 8 235.050 1 50.000 Nil 8.93 8.9300 13-Mar 8.94-22 Punjab 200.000 54 941.100 7 187.900 64.67 8.94 8.9320 (2 bids) 06-Mar 8.97-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 73 1235.000 62 997.300 11.50 8.97 8.8957 (3 bids) 06-Mar 8.99-22 Bihar 500.000 39 790.000 25 500.000 74.19 8.99 8.9466 (5 bids) 06-Mar 8.94-22 Gujarat 1500.000 111 2415.000 76 1455.700 44.92 8.94 8.8878 (9 bids) 06-Mar 8.93-22 Haryana 500.000 54 1230.000 14 494.000 80.00 8.93 8.8883 (1 bids) 06-Mar 9.01-22 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 32 385.000 19 200.000 33.33 9.01 8.9523 (2 bids) 06-Mar 8.92-22 Karnataka 1500.000 104 3135.100 61 1482.900 48.12 8.92 8.8848 (11 bids) 06-Mar 8.99-22 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 84 2488.000 64 1485.000 11.02 8.99 8.9269 (6 bids) 06-Mar 8.95-22 Maharashtra 2500.000 166 3938.800 100 2424.450 97.13 8.95 8.9031 (17 bids) 06-Mar 8.96-22 Punjab 567.000 34 780.000 19 567.000 60.00 8.96 8.8978 (1 bids) 06-Mar 8.92-22 Tamil Nadu 1300.000 95 2375.000 48 1283.400 78.69 8.92 8.8840 (8 bids) 21-Feb 8.88-22 Haryana 500.000 28 434.000 28 434.000 Nil 8.88 8.7313 21-Feb 8.74-22 Karnataka 500.000 30 660.000 21 488.000 35.00 8.74 8.7207 (5 bids) 21-Feb 8.75-22 Kerala 900.000 60 1170.000 38 876.050 69.14 8.75 8.7240 (7 bids) 21-Feb 8.76-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 146 3088.000 112 2436.480 33.22 8.76 8.7308 (11 bids) 21-Feb 8.80-22 Puducherry 400.000 19 425.500 17 393.500 80.00 8.80 8.7545 (1 bids) 21-Feb 8.79-22 Punjab 500.000 28 418.000 28 418.000 Nil 8.79 8.7371 21-Feb 8.75-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 107 1997.000 79 1488.800 50.73 8.75 8.7265 (13 bids) 21-Feb 8.76-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 75 1673.000 47 991.000 4.29 8.76 8.7308 (4 bids) 21-Feb 8.80-22 West Bengal 1000.000 70 1376.500 58 988.700 10.67 8.80 8.7480 (4 bids) 07-Feb 8.71-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 99 1309.550 70 965.000 85.45 8.71 8.6706 (10 bids) 07-Feb 8.69-22 Gujarat 1500.000 133 2592.550 80 1445.002 6.53 8.69 8.6628 (19 bids) 07-Feb 8.73-22 Himachal Pradesh 180.000 15 175.000 13 160.000 Nil 8.73 8.6919 07-Feb 8.69-22 Karnataka 1500.000 120 2528.000 70 1477.900 14.45 8.69 8.6630 (17 bids) 07-Feb 8.69-22 Kerala 500.000 48 796.000 29 487.800 85.60 8.69 8.6722 (8 bids) 07-Feb 8.68-22 Punjab 250.000 23 370.050 11 247.500 88.38 8.68 8.6677 (3 bids) 07-Feb 8.71-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 141 2224.550 102 1468.350 27.65 8.71 8.6762 (9 bids) 24-Jan 8.72-22 Bihar 1281.000 62 1619.000 47 1261.000 26.67 8.72 8.6354 (3 bids) 24-Jan 8.71-22 Haryana 750.000 47 1072.000 36 743.000 21.33 8.71 8.6327 (4 bids) 24-Jan 8.60-22 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 22 470.000 1 250.000 Nil 8.60 8.6000 24-Jan 8.65-22 Karnataka 1250.000 104 2436.000 51 1222.600 17.73 8.65 8.6118 (10 bids) 24-Jan 8.70-22 Kerala 1380.000 85 2013.500 63 1370.250 22.27 8.70 8.6329 (7 bids) 24-Jan 8.73-22 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 67 1650.000 62 1468.250 86.18 8.73 8.6572 (4 bids) 24-Jan 8.66-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 148 3191.000 72 1950.800 85.00 8.66 8.6203 (9 bids) 24-Jan 8.60-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 220.000 1 50.000 Nil 8.60 8.6000 24-Jan 8.67-22 Punjab 250.000 34 450.000 16 250.000 80.00 8.67 8.6242 (3 bids) 24-Jan 8.66-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 111 2084.000 60 1171.200 63.23 8.66 8.6241 (9 bids) 24-Jan 8.60-22 Tripura 50.000 7 215.000 1 50.000 Nil 8.60 8.6000 24-Jan 8.66-22 West Bengal 1000.000 94 2035.000 39 989.000 50.00 8.66 8.6269 (9 bids) 10-Jan 8.72-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 120 2029.512 56 965.450 16.72 8.72 8.6476 (13 bids) 10-Jan 8.69-22 Karnataka 1250.000 115 3358.500 20 1197.300 94.06 8.69 8.6407 (7 bids) 10-Jan 8.72-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 154 4028.000 56 1925.835 41.77 8.72 8.6583 (25 bids) 10-Jan 8.58-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 240.000 1 49.500 99.00 8.58 8.5800 (1 bid) 10-Jan 8.57-22 Punjab 350.000 37 897.000 2 344.500 95.17 8.57 8.5700 (2 bids) 10-Jan 8.74-22 Rajasthan 617.000 51 1272.000 25 603.830 20.89 8.74 8.6489 (5 bids) 10-Jan 8.72-22 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 143 3983.000 51 1936.575 42.05 8.72 8.6785 (15 bids) 10-Jan 8.75-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 85 1652.000 48 977.250 33.23 8.75 8.7023 (7 bids) 10-Jan 8.62-22 Uttarakhand 100.000 13 407.000 1 99.000 99.00 8.62 8.6200 (1 bid) 10-Jan 8.75-22 West Bengal 800.000 79 1469.500 43 785.000 23.23 8.75 8.6975 (9 bids) 20-Dec 8.80-21 Bihar 1000.000 37 790.000 21 693.000 Nil 8.80 8.7745 20-Dec 8.78-21 Gujarat 1500.000 121 2835.000 52 1489.850 31.53 8.78 8.7570 (14 bids) 20-Dec 8.83-21 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 19 460.000 13 200.000 50.00 8.83 8.7945 (1 bid) 20-Dec 8.83-21 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 19 495.000 10 200.000 80.00 8.83 8.8025 (2 bids) 20-Dec 8.80-21 Kerala 1200.000 76 1910.500 43 1190.280 18.10 8.80 8.7649 (8 bids) 20-Dec 8.79-21 Maharashtra 2000.000 143 3261.500 64 1946.371 88.23 8.79 8.7667 (18 bids) 20-Dec 8.90-21 Nagaland 150.000 4 210.000 4 150.000 60.00 8.90 8.8643 (1 bid) 20-Dec 8.88-21 Rajasthan 500.000 42 610.000 38 500.000 25.00 8.88 8.8054 (2 bids) 20-Dec 8.78-21 Sikkim 40.000 6 140.000 1 40.000 Nil 8.78 8.7800 20-Dec 8.80-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 82 1788.000 37 993.000 60.86 8.80 8.7741 (9 bids) 20-Dec 8.81-21 West Bengal 1300.000 93 1978.000 52 1292.000 29.57 8.81 8.7798 (7 bids) 13-Dec 8.74-21 Punjab 350.000 79 2214.761 3 333.700 85.16 8.74 8.7280 (2 bids) 13-Dec 8.74-21 Punjab 350.000 79 2214.761 3 333.700 2.00 8.74 8.7280 ( bids) 05-Dec 9.02-21 Goa 100.000 10 285.000 3 95.000 80.00 9.02 9.0158 (1 bid) 05-Dec 9.06-21 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 44 1310.050 14 491.700 15.85 9.06 9.0248 (1 bid) 05-Dec 9.03-21 Kerala 800.000 86 2369.000 52 772.890 10.63 9.03 8.9999 (9 bids) 05-Dec 9.02-21 Rajasthan 500.000 61 1322.000 26 477.950 69.98 9.02 9.0035 (6 bids) 05-Dec 9.02-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 103 2534.050 36 967.760 51.25 9.02 8.9911 (11 bids) 05-Dec 9.05-21 Uttarakhand 150.000 12 325.000 7 150.000 80.00 9.05 9.0353 (1 bid) 05-Dec 9.04-21 West Bengal 1250.000 122 2596.850 65 1213.650 4.81 9.04 9.0028 (13 bids) 22-Nov 9.25-21 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 43 535.000 39 469.150 80.50 9.25 9.1953 (2 bids) 22-Nov 9.19-21 Goa 70.000 7 265.000 2 70.000 71.43 9.19 9.1786 (1 bid) 22-Nov 9.23-21 Gujarat 1000.000 88 1083.880 77 946.000 95.20 9.23 9.1938 (7 bids) 22-Nov 9.22-21 Haryana 500.000 43 615.000 33 482.000 67.50 9.22 9.1872 (3 bids) 22-Nov 9.33-21 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 10 165.000 10 165.000 Nil 9.33 9.2370 22-Nov 9.22-21 Meghalaya 50.000 8 165.700 2 48.500 95.60 9.22 9.2194 (1 bid) 22-Nov 9.21-21 Punjab 250.000 29 357.000 23 245.500 59.23 9.21 9.1865 (3 bids) 22-Nov 9.23-21 Rajasthan 500.000 25 380.000 23 350.000 Nil 9.23 9.2027 22-Nov 9.22-21 Tamil Nadu 490.000 54 698.000 44 472.250 52.83 9.22 9.1866 (6 bids) 22-Nov 9.25-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 65 1155.100 55 966.500 88.26 9.25 9.2217 (5 bids) 22-Nov 9.28-21 West Bengal 1000.000 62 994.100 60 957.860 87.60 9.28 9.2209 (1 bid) 08-Nov 9.17-21 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 91 1596.300 47 995.000 45.53 9.17 9.1223 (8 bids) 08-Nov 9.20-21 Goa 200.000 3 130.000 3 130.000 Nil 9.20 9.1308 08-Nov 9.20-21 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 6 205.000 6 205.000 Nil 9.20 9.1283 08-Nov 9.19-21 Karnataka 1500.000 96 2269.000 66 1462.210 56.32 9.19 9.1365 (8 bids) 08-Nov 9.18-21 Punjab 250.000 32 350.000 23 249.200 48.00 9.18 9.1337 (3 bids) 08-Nov 9.20-21 Rajasthan 500.000 42 600.000 33 496.000 91.11 9.20 9.1438 (4 bids) 08-Nov 9.19-21 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 103 1905.000 73 1231.100 82.63 9.19 9.1405 (8 bids) 08-Nov 9.25-21 Uttar Pradesh 1487.500 73 1647.500 68 1477.000 49.29 9.25 9.1599 (3 bids) 18-Oct 9.04-21 Andhra Pradesh 375.420 31 1028.420 5 369.420 39.27 9.04 9.0320 (3 bids) 18-Oct 9.03-21 Haryana 500.000 36 995.000 5 492.500 92.72 9.03 9.0297 (3 bids) 18-Oct 9.05-21 Jharkhand 500.000 15 745.000 5 495.000 89.72 9.05 9.0496 (3 bids) 18-Oct 9.06-21 Kerala 500.000 23 840.000 6 489.750 88.07 9.06 9.0585 (2 bids) 18-Oct 9.05-21 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 62 2439.000 13 971.800 48.61 9.05 9.0404 (5 bids) 18-Oct 9.09-21 Maharashtra 2000.000 161 3769.015 87 1904.260 76.12 9.09 9.0708 (15 bids) 18-Oct 9.04-21 Manipur 50.000 4 165.000 1 50.000 Nil 9.04 9.0400 18-Oct 9.04-21 Meghalaya 60.000 5 150.000 2 60.000 91.67 9.04 9.0392 (1 bid) 18-Oct 9.06-21 Rajasthan 500.000 28 906.000 12 482.000 73.27 9.06 9.0555 (2 bids) 18-Oct 9.09-21 Tamil Nadu 600.000 67 1518.000 41 734.800 35.57 9.09 9.0716 (9 bids) 18-Oct 9.08-21 West Bengal 1500.000 98 3156.000 42 1445.500 72.33 9.08 9.0618 (10 bids) 13-Oct 8.98-21 Punjab 300.000 68 1830.000 15 291.000 88.1 8.98 8.9518 (6 bids) 04-Oct 8.90-21 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 128 2105.500 101 1595.500 Nil 8.90 8.8703 04-Oct 8.89-21 Bihar 1000.000 35 1205.000 24 990.000 98.33 8.89 8.8804 (2 bids) 04-Oct 8.88-21 Gujarat 1000.000 77 1464.000 57 998.250 64.97 8.88 8.8547 (6 bids) 04-Oct 8.85-21 Himachal Pradesh 100.000 14 292.000 4 95.000 89.22 8.85 8.8494 (2 bids) 04-Oct 8.85-21 Kerala 500.000 41 1050.000 19 487.950 53.42 8.85 8.8443 (7 bids) 04-Oct 8.89-21 Maharashtra 1500.000 96 2144.500 71 1484.000 78.97 8.89 8.8694 (9 bids) 04-Oct 8.85-21 Rajasthan 500.000 34 935.000 14 482.000 75.76 8.85 8.8489 (7 bids) 04-Oct 8.85-21 Tamil Nadu 600.000 45 1179.000 17 507.620 57.80 8.85 8.8460 (7 bids) 04-Oct 8.90-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 68 1864.000 50 975.600 14.87 8.90 8.8670 (7 bids) 27-Sep 8.66-21 Punjab 300.000 30 675.000 26 294.000 2.54 8.66 8.6381 (5 bids) 20-Sep 8.65-21 Goa 200.000 20 356.000 15 200.000 22.86 8.65 8.6403 (8 bids) 20-Sep 8.65-21 Gujarat 1000.000 67 1487.000 43 965.600 70.69 8.65 8.6429 (18 bids) 20-Sep 8.66-21 Maharashtra 1500.000 80 2262.000 62 1453.580 48.56 8.66 8.6449 (12 bids) 20-Sep 8.65-21 Manipur 100.000 7 241.000 3 100.000 76.92 8.65 8.6500 (3 bids) 20-Sep 8.65-21 Rajasthan 500.000 30 652.000 20 471.000 96.10 8.65 8.6458 (12 bids) 20-Sep 8.66-21 Uttar Pradesh 800.000 42 1633.000 28 987.000 38.55 8.66 8.6448 (8 bids) 13-Sep 8.65-21 West Bengal 1500.000 66 3175.000 41 1462.000 52.42 8.65 8.6366 (13 bids) 06-Sep 8.63-21 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 105 2764.800 66 1921.250 92.60 8.63 8.6177 (16 bids) 06-Sep 8.62-21 Gujarat 1000.000 74 1596.500 44 964.950 85.89 8.62 8.6106 (14 bids) 06-Sep 8.62-21 Kerala 1000.000 64 1701.000 36 973.150 78.62 8.62 8.6102 (11 bids) 06-Sep 8.62-21 Punjab 300.000 31 972.500 20 298.000 6.84 8.62 8.6016 (6 bids) 06-Sep 8.62-21 Uttarakhand 150.000 17 377.000 9 150.000 18.94 8.62 8.6027 (4 bids) 29-Aug 8.60-21 Punjab 250.000 26 640.000 4 249.000 88.93 8.60 8.6000 (4 bids) 29-Aug 8.64-21 West Bengal 1000.000 66 2370.700 29 978.350 38.07 8.64 8.6218 (12 bids) 23-Aug 8.59-21 Gujarat 1000.000 91 2735.500 51 976.050 15.23 8.59 8.5753 (18 bids) 23-Aug 8.59-21 Haryana 500.000 30 1080.000 15 500.000 83.33 8.59 8.5744 (5 bids) 23-Aug 8.60-21 Kerala 1000.000 73 2391.000 49 987.550 15.43 8.60 8.5772 (14 bids) 23-Aug 8.60-21 Maharashtra 1500.000 97 3314.200 68 1487.750 45.46 8.60 8.5815 (22 bids) 23-Aug 8.61-21 Mizoram 100.000 5 255.000 3 100.000 71.43 8.61 8.6025 (2 bids) 23-Aug 8.59-21 Punjab 250.000 24 790.000 14 249.000 5.33 8.59 8.5753 (5 bids) 23-Aug 8.61-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 66 2498.510 36 980.250 7.51 8.61 8.5888 (8 bids) 9-Aug 8.51-21 Punjab 500.000 34 1310.000 6 500.000 81.03 8.51 8.5094 (4 bids) 9-Aug 8.58-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 36 764.000 25 502.000 Nil 8.58 8.5504 9-Aug 8.55-21 West Bengal 1000.000 44 1522.000 23 998.000 29.52 8.55 8.5182 (4 bids) 9-Aug 8.56-21 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 72 2876.250 56 1976.180 55.10 8.56 8.5261 (9 bids) 9-Aug 8.53-21 Gujarat 1000.000 56 2266.700 21 978.450 76.54 8.53 8.5134 (6 bids) 9-Aug 8.52-21 Jharkhand 500.000 12 715.000 3 500.000 89.09 8.52 8.5194 (2 bids) 9-Aug 8.56-21 Maharashtra 1500.000 53 2242.000 39 1476.000 11.06 8.56 8.5194 (8 bids) 19-Jul 8.59-21 Gujarat 1000.000 124 2976.700 36 966.450 61.03 8.59 8.5763 (14 bids) 19-Jul 8.60-21 Maharashtra 2000.000 137 3659.100 50 1919.900 66.07 8.60 8.5887 (23 bids) 19-Jul 8.56-21 Punjab 500.000 69 1693.000 1 494.000 98.80 8.56 8.5600 (1 bid) 19-Jul 8.60-21 Tamil Nadu 750.000 82 2660.500 35 742.500 13.71 8.60 8.5778 (18 bids) 19-Jul 8.61-21 West Bengal 1000.000 94 2253.500 48 978.000 2.14 8.61% 8.5926 (16 bids) 05-Jul 8.66-21 Andhra Pradesh 1800.000 136 3740.500 97 1735.355 26.65 8.66 8.6390 (12 bids) 05-Jul 8.64-21 Tamil Nadu 750.000 97 2559.500 55 730.720 16.63 8.64 8.6171 (15 bids) 05-Jul 8.69-21 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 84 1730.000 75 1481.750 41.15 8.69 8.6483 (3 bids) 05-Jul 8.65-21 Uttarakhand 200.000 25 720.000 9 199.000 34.10 8.65 8.6387 (5 bids) 05-Jul 8.65-21 West Bengal 1000.000 88 1984.000 58 970.000 43.46 8.65% 8.6320 (17 bids) 21-Jun 8.60-21 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 76 2497.000 62 990.847 34.07 8.60 8.5639 (7 bids) 21-Jun 8.56-21 Gujarat 1000.000 85 2909.850 48 976.347 95.12 8.60 8.5466 (11 bids) 21-Jun 8.54-21 Punjab 650.000 48 2292.000 15 647.000 93.59 8.60 8.5356 (8 bids) 21-Jun 8.56-21 Tamil Nadu 500.000 67 1868.000 36 493.310 61.06 8.60 8.5454 (7 bids) 21-Jun 8.56-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 84 2081.850 46 998.000 28.53 8.60 8.5454 (11 bids) 07-Jun 8.60-21 West Bengal 3000.000 110 6598.000 35 2996.000 60.90 8.60 8.5964 (16 bids) 07-Jun 8.60-21 Tripura 50.000 7 200.000 3 50.000 33.33 8.60 8.6000 (3 bids) 07-Jun 8.59-21 Tamil Nadu 800.000 92 3059.350 31 980.320 59.39 8.59 8.5851 (9 bids) 07-Jun 8.60-21 Nagaland 100.000 6 235.000 2 100.000 50.00 8.60 8.6000 (2 bids) 07-Jun 8.61-21 Jammu & Kashmir 575.000 24 1075.000 11 699.000 87.44 8.61 8.6052 (3 bids) 25-May 8.66-21 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 87 3111.500 19 981.050 79.82 8.66 8.6464 (9 bids) 25-May 8.68-21 Tamil Nadu 800.000 103 2499.000 46 975.400 45.00 8.68 8.6603 (13 bids) 25-May 8.68-21 Gujarat 1000.000 114 3109.950 55 966.600 20.75 8.68 8.6575 (14 bids) 25-May 8.67-21 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 100 2973.000 33 969.500 55.01 8.67 8.6552 (12 bids) 10-May 8.65-21 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 127 3540.000 51 1482.200 33.51 8.65 8.6373 (13 bids) 10-May 8.65-21 Tripura 100.000 11 430.000 5 100.000 22.22 8.65 8.6425 (3 bids) 10-May 8.64-21 Punjab 400.000 91 1874.000 31 397.400 98.90 8.64 8.6263 (11 bids) 10-May 8.65-21 Meghalaya 100.000 11 430.000 5 99.700 22.09 8.65 8.6425 (3 bids) 10-May 8.65-21 Haryana 1000.000 122 2927.000 51 994.000 3.39 8.65 8.6333 (10 bids) 05-May 8.60-21 West Bengal 2000.000 151 6629.400 23 1995.850 63.81 8.60 8.5954 (11 bids) 26-Apr 8.47-21 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 112 3316.950 24 1163.580 9.04 8.47 8.4461 (11 bids) 26-Apr 8.45-21 Mizoram 150.000 15 390.000 1 150.000 NIL 8.45 8.4500 26-Apr 8.47-21 Punjab 600.000 75 1891.000 14 589.000 31.97 8.47 8.4520 (8 bids) 20-Apr 8.44-21 West Bengal 1773.000 112 4573.550 35 1772.000 0.26 8.44 8.4028 (8 bids) 07-Apr 8.36-21 Haryana 1800.000 121 5302.100 40 1800.000 64.02 8.36 8.3489 (14 bids) 07-Apr 8.36-21 Punjab 1000.000 106 3655.000 35 1000.000 59.43 8.36 8.3473 (12 bids) 07-Apr 8.39-21 Uttarakhand 500.000 46 1140.000 28 500.000 17.86 8.39 8.3619 (7 bids) 07-Apr 8.36-21 West Bengal 1400.000 122 4815.760 34 1400.000 60.08 8.36 8.3488 (15 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@reuters.com)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.